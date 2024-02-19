Momo's Cajun Eatz
Food
Craveable's
- Bourbon Street Nachos$13.99
Savor the ultimate flavor experience with our Bourbon Street Nachos! Generously layered with rich Aged Cheddar Cheese and fiery Jalapeños, then crowned with your choice of tender chicken or succulent shrimp. Dive into a dish that tantalizes the senses and elevates your nacho game to new heights.
- Wingz$8.99
Craving Wingz? Our Wingz are a timeless favorite. Tender and juicy chicken wings fried to golden perfection, offering a pure and simple taste that never goes out of style. Available in Lemon Pepper, Buffalo, or Original. Wingz are available in a 5, 10, 15 or 20 piece.
- Boudin Balls$11.99
Made from rice and pork that's been seasoned to perfection, each boudin ball bursts with flavor as you bite into its crispy fried exterior. Served with choice of dipping sauce.
- Bacon Ranch Loaded Fries$9.99
A generous portion of our beer battered house fries, topped with Aged Cheddar Cheese, Bacon, & our House Made Ranch.
- Crab Cakes$10.59
Delight in two succulent crab cakes, expertly seasoned and deep-fried to perfection.
- Cheese Curds$9.99
Satisfy your cravings with its crispy, crunchy exterior and ooey-gooey interior. Served with choice of dipping sauce for an extra burst of flavor.
- Creamy Coleslaw$3.99
Cabbage and carrots in a light mayonnaise dressing, with a hint of sugar.
- Drunken Chicken$7.99
This dizzy chicken is grilled to pieces and is sauced with a special ingredient only available at Ivy League Brew! Served with a side of Texas toast.
- Fried Pickle Spears$8.49
A crispy and savory sensation that will leave your taste buds craving for more.
- Beer Battered House Fries$3.99
Our beer-battered fries are the ultimate indulgence, coated in a light, flavorful beer batter, fried to a delightful crunch! They're the ideal companion for any meal or simply enjoyed on their own.
- Hush Pups$4.99
These golden bites of Southern goodness are a must-try! Made from a savory blend of cornmeal, buttermilk, and flavorful seasonings, each hushpuppy is expertly fried to perfection.
- Zapps Kettle Chips$2.59
Crunchy, kettled cooked.
Taste of N'awlins
- Red Beans & Rice$5.99+
A classic New Orleans dish of creamy red beans, topped with steamed white rice.
- Chicken & Sausage Gumbo$5.99+
Packed with succulent chicken, andouille sausage, and a medley of spices, it's an instant ticket to the heart of Cajun comfort.
- Jambalaya$6.99+
Red and green bell peppers provide a savory counterpoint to the kick of cayenne pepper and spices, while slices of savory andouille sausage infuse each bite with a touch of heat.
- Mo Mac N Cheese$5.99+
This delicious dish comes loaded with seasonings and cheeses that will blow you away.
- Mardi Gras Rice$4.99+
Enlivened with a blend of vibrant spices, each grain is a miniature Mardi Gras for your taste buds. Zesty, peppery notes dance across your tongue, while hints of garlic and onion keep rhythm.
- Shrimp & Grits$6.59+
Savor the rich flavors of our Shrimp and Grits, elevated with the creamy goodness of Gouda cheese. Succulent shrimp are perfectly paired with a bed of Gouda-infused grits, creating a harmonious blend of textures and tastes that will tantalize your palate. Indulge in a dish that combines Southern comfort with a touch of sophistication.
Po'Boys, Salads, Chicken Tenders & Burgers
- House Salad$8.99
Indulge in the perfect blend of iceberg and romaine lettuce, topped with a medley of shredded cheddar cheese, carrots, red onion slices, and tomatoes. Finished with a delightful crunch of seasoned croutons for a satisfying texture. Healthy and flavorful, it's a feast for your taste buds!
- Chicken Tender Meal$13.99
This plate of goodness includes delicious Texas toast, beer battered house fries and of course, golden fried chicken tenders. Available in Original, Lemon Pepper & Buffalo.
- The Bird Meal$13.59
Piled high with lettuce, tomatoes, mayo and a delicious, freshly-grilled or Hand-Breaded boneless chicken thigh on a Brioche bun. Served with Beer Battered House Fries.
- Momo's Hot Classic Meal$16.99
The perfect combination of two patton's beef hot sausage patties, lettuce, tomatoes, cajun mayo, bacon, jalapenos and cheese, served up on a Brioche Bun. Served with Beer Battered House Fries.
- The Original Meal$13.99
Enjoy a juicy seasoned beef patty, combined with lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, mayo, ketchup and red onions, all held together by a Brioche bun for a classic burger experience. Served with Beer Battered House Fries. Available with a single, double or triple patty!
- Crispy Dill Bacon Cheeseburger$15.99
The Crispy Dill Bacon Cheeseburger is a delicious masterpiece that combines a juicy beef patty, crispy onion tanglers, bacon, dill aioli, and melty cheese all between a perfectly toasted brioche bun. Served with Beer Battered House Fries. Available with a single, double or triple patty!
- Cajun Slaw Burger$14.99
Savor the heat with our zesty Cajun mayo, kick it up a notch with the fiery jalapeños, and experience the perfect crunch with our Cajun coleslaw – all nestled between a soft and buttery Brioche bun. Spice up your burger game with this mouthwatering creation! Served with our Beer Battered House Fries. Available in Single, Double or Triple style.
- Sweet Habanero Bacon Cheeseburger$15.99
Featuring a succulent beef patty nestled in a soft, sweet Hawaiian bun. Drizzled with a tantalizing sweet habanero sauce, this masterpiece is adorned with melted cheese, crispy bacon, and Jalapenos for the perfect balance of sweet and heat. Available in single, double or triple style.
- Hot Sausage Po'Boy Meal$16.99
Nestled in Gambino French bread, Patton’s spicy beef sausage brings the heat while tomatoes, pickles and lettuce provide a cool contrast. Slathered in our remoulade sauce. Served with Beer Battered House Fries.
- Double Patty Po'Boy Meal$18.99
Juicy seasoned beef patties, topped off with lettuce, tomatoes, pickles and our homemade remoulade sauce. Piled high between two pieces of Gambino French bread. Served with Beer Battered House Fries.
- Drunken Chicken Po'Boy Meal$13.99
This dizzy chicken is grilled to pieces and is sauced with a special ingredient only available at Ivy League Brew! Served on Gambino French Bread with lettuce, pickles, tomatoes, and a dollop of remoulade sauce. Served with Beer Battered House Fries.
- Shrimp Po'Boy Meal$16.99
Hand-Breaded or Grilled Shrimp topped with lettuce, tomatoes, and our remoulade sauce — all tucked into Gambino French bread. Served with Beer Battered House Fries.
- Fish Po'Boy Meal$14.99
This tasty and filling Po'Boy, features a Hand-Breaded or grilled fish fillet, topped with lettuce, tomatoes, pickles and remoulade sauce. All tucked into Gambino French bread. Served with Beer Battered House fries.
- Crab Cake Po'Boy Meal$17.99
Deep fried crab cakes, with lettuce, pickles, tomatoes & our remoulade sauce, piled onto a Gambino French bread. Served with Beer Battered House Fries.
- Oyster Po'Boy Meal$20.99
Deep fried Oysters, topped with lettuce, tomatoes, and a tangy remoulade sauce — all tucked into Gambino French bread. Served with Beer Battered House Fries.
Platters
- Combination Platter$18.99
This seafood double play includes Hand-Breaded or grilled to perfection Shrimp & Fish, served with Texas toast, Beer Battered House Fries and Coleslaw.
- Momo's Platter$34.99
A tantalizing combination of Drunken Chicken, savory red beans and rice, boudin balls, and succulent crab cakes.
- Fish Platter$17.99
Two fish fillets Hand-Breaded or grilled to perfection, served up with Hush Puppies, Beer Battered House Fries, Coleslaw, and Texas toast.
- Crab Cake Platter$18.59
A Crabbin' good time with this delicious Crab Cake Platter. It comes with two deep fried Crab Cakes, Hush Puppies, Beer Battered House Fries, Coleslaw and Texas toast.
- Oyster Platter$20.99
Oysters deep fried to perfection, served up with Hush Puppies, Beer Battered House Fries, Coleslaw, and Texas toast.
- Shrimp Platter$17.99
One dozen shrimp, Hand-Breaded or grilled to perfection, served up with Hush Puppies, Beer Battered House Fries, Coleslaw, and Texas toast.
- Big Momma's Seafood Feast$45.99
Indulge in Big Momma's Seafood Feast – a generous spread featuring a dozen hand-breaded shrimp, two succulent hand-breaded fish fillets, paired with two delectable crab cakes. Accompanied by eight golden hush pups, buttered Texas toast, crispy beer-battered house fries, and a side of refreshing coleslaw. A symphony of flavors and textures for the ultimate seafood experience.
Sweet Treats
- Teedy Bites (Pralines)$5.99Out of stock
A harmonious blend of caramelized pecans and creamy butter, delicately sweetened to perfection, creating a melt in your mouth treat.
- Oreo Brownie Delight$6.99
Indulge in the warmth of a Oreo Brownie bathed in rich chocolate sauce, crowned with a velvety scoop of vanilla ice cream. A symphony of textures and flavors awaits – your ticket to dessert paradise!
Beverages
- Coke$2.99
Crisp & refreshing sweetened soft drink.
- Diet Coke$2.99
Sugar free - low calorie soft drink.
- Fiji Water$2.99
Reinvigorate yourself with Fiji Natural Artesian Water.
- Lipton Half & Half (Tea / Lemonade)$2.99
A refreshing beverage that combines the classic flavors of sweet tea and zesty lemonade, offering a perfect balance of sweetness and tartness.
- Sprite$2.99
Crisp & refreshing lemon and lime soft drink.