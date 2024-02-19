Cajun Slaw Burger

$14.99

Savor the heat with our zesty Cajun mayo, kick it up a notch with the fiery jalapeños, and experience the perfect crunch with our Cajun coleslaw – all nestled between a soft and buttery Brioche bun. Spice up your burger game with this mouthwatering creation! Served with our Beer Battered House Fries. Available in Single, Double or Triple style.