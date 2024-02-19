Your Go-to Spot for Delicious New Orleans Style Cuisine.
Craveable
Po'Boys, Gumbo, Salads, Seafood & More
Take notice of this place! Great menu and even better service! Pickle spears, red beans & rice, hot sausage po boy did not disappoint!
So good! We had boudin balls, cheese curds, and crab cake po'boys. The menu has a lot of interesting items (that will have to compete with the crab cakes!) so I know we'll be back.
Excellent food! Excellent service! I highly recommend Momo's Cajun Eatz.
1 / 5
Sign up for rewards
By providing your phone number, you are agreeing to participate in the rewards program and to be contacted through this number as part of the program. Rewards program information is subject to Toast's Terms of Service and Privacy Statement. Message and data rates may apply. Msg frequency varies. Reply STOP to opt out.